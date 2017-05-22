Local businessman Gabriel Dominguez shared some intimate details on growing up in Deming during the 2017 commencement exercise for the graduating class of Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School held Thursday, May 18, at the Mimbres Valley S Charter school seniors close chapter in life DEMING - Local businessman Gabriel Dominguez shared some intimate details on growing up in Deming during the 2017 commencement exercise for the graduating class of Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School held Thursday, May 18, at the Mimbres Valley S Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/05/22/charter-school-seniors-close-chapter-life/102024538/ DEMING - Local businessman Gabriel Dominguez shared some intimate details on growing up in Deming during the 2017 commencement exercise for the graduating class of Deming Cesar Chavez Charter High School held ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.