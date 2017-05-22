ASMA: Joe Chasser, David Hurtado Star During Round Three At Arroyo Seco Raceway
Experts David Hurtado and Joe Chasser each won races last Sunday, May 7 at Arroyo Seco Raceway near Deming, New Mexico. For Chasser, this was a remarkable achievement since this third round of racing also marked just his third race day as an expert.
