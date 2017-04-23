What began as an early morning breakfast for the Deming High School classes of the 1960s reunion on Friday closed with a somber reflection for classmates who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war time. Vietnam vets pay tribute to those who gave all DEMING - What began as an early morning breakfast for the Deming High School classes of the 1960s reunion on Friday closed with a somber reflection for classmates who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.