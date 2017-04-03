Video of Deming police taking man down goes viral
A viral video shows a swarm of police officers in New Mexico taking down a man apparently trying to pay a fine in quarters. It's been seen 300,000 times on Facebook and drawn a lot of comments, accusing police of going too far.
