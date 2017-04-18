State warns about dust storms in southern New Mexico
State officials are warning that residents of Las Cruces, Deming and others in those counties should be prepared for dust storms. Weather conditions and human activity can lead to high levels of dust, making it unsafe for those with asthma, allergies or chronic breathing and lung problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Apr 18
|John
|6
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr 18
|John
|4
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Fucku
|15
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC