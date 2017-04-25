Silver High defends title and wins st...

Silver High defends title and wins state band championship

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Last year's first-place finish in the New Mexico High School State Concert Band Contest wasn't a fluke for Silver High School. Silver High defends title and wins state band championship SILVER CITY - Last year's first-place finish in the New Mexico High School State Concert Band Contest wasn't a fluke for Silver High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mon Spider 8,896
News Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ... May 2 Jackieofdeming 1
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond May 2 Jackieofdeming 10
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile Apr 18 John 4
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr '17 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,632 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC