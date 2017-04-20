School board names Dr. Romero new sup...

School board names Dr. Romero new superintendent for Deming Publica

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Deming Headlight

At its public business meeting Thursday evening, the Deming Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Arsenio Romero as the next Superintendent of Schools. School board names Dr. Romero new superintendent for Deming Public Schools DEMING - At its public business meeting Thursday evening, the Deming Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Arsenio Romero as the next Superintendent of Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 26 Library 8,894
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Apr 18 John 6
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile Apr 18 John 4
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Luna County was issued at April 28 at 4:00PM MDT

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC