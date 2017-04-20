School board names Dr. Romero new superintendent for Deming Publica

At its public business meeting Thursday evening, the Deming Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Arsenio Romero as the next Superintendent of Schools. School board names Dr. Romero new superintendent for Deming Public Schools DEMING - At its public business meeting Thursday evening, the Deming Public Schools Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Arsenio Romero as the next Superintendent of Schools.

