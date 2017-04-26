NewsGrant will increase Columbus water system capacityGrant will...

Grant will increase Columbus water system capacity COLUMBUS, NEW MEXICO-The U.S. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/04/26/grant-increase-columbus-water-system-capacity/100944928/ COLUMBUS, N.M. - The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded the Village of Columbus $504,300 to conduct a 36-mile Corridor Study along New Mexico 11 and provide preliminary and final design to increase of the village's water system capacity to meet the needs of the $85.6 million port of entry expansion that Senator Udall and Heinrich secured in 2015.

