New Mexico MMA fighter faces child abuse charges
An MMA fighter from New Mexico could be in a world of trouble for what he's accused of doing to a three-year-old girl that left her in critical condition. A spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Wed
|Jackieofdeming
|11
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get ...
|May 2
|Jackieofdeming
|1
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr 18
|John
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC