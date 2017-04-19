Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get motorized chair
Lino rides in style: Retired street vendor get motorized chair DEMING - Lino Chavez had a long and storied history with the Deming Headlight. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/04/19/lino-rides-style-retired-street-vendor-get-motorized-chair/100579036/ Lino Chavez, retired newspaper street vendor, shakes the hand of Richard Holguin, manager of Wheelchair and Walker Rentals, Inc. in Deming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Spider
|8,893
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Apr 18
|John
|6
|Police release statement on take down of juvenile
|Apr 18
|John
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Fucku
|15
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC