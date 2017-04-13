Higher education funding uncertain, b...

Higher education funding uncertain, big tuition hikes possible

Thursday Apr 13

With their budgets already cut and more cuts possibly on the way, New Mexico's colleges and universities need money. Funding for higher education is up in the air because of the governor, and that has parents and students wondering how much more they could be paying in the fall.

