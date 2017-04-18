Grant County Commission holds work se...

Grant County Commission holds work session 041817

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

Grant County commissioners heard an update on the SunZia transmission line project at their work session on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. John Strand, who has been promoting the project for several years, said: "We are in high gear right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond 15 hr John 6
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile 16 hr John 4
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC