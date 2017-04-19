As the freshman legislator for New Mexico's 32nd district and a first-time office holder, Candie Sweetser wrote down her core values on a piece of paper and brought it with her to Santa Fe. Freshman lawmaker Sweetser receives baptism by fire DEMING - As the freshman legislator for New Mexico's 32nd district and a first-time office holder, Candie Sweetser wrote down her core values on a piece of paper and brought it with her to Santa Fe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.