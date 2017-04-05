Forghedaboudit named best slice in th...

Forghedaboudit named best slice in the Southwest

Forghedaboudit named best slice in the Southwest Deming's Forghedaboudit Authentic New York Italian was named the Best in the Southwest Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2oCmo7u LAS CRUCES - Deming's Forghedaboudit Authentic New York Italian was named the Best in the Southwest in the traditional category at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, in late March. The restaurant also took home a second place in the American restaurants category and was fourth best overall in international competition, said owner Robert Yacone.

