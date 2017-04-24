Fire, high wind, storm warnings in ef...

Fire, high wind, storm warnings in effect for parts of NM

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Critical fire conditions continue with extended breezy to windy conditions across the south central lowlands and Southern Rio Grande valley, southwest deserts and lowlands Tuesday. Expect winds to increase to 25 to 40 mph this afternoon which will combine with relative humidities in the upper single digits to lower teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 37 min Spider 8,893
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Apr 18 John 6
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile Apr 18 John 4
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Luna County was issued at April 25 at 6:56AM MDT

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC