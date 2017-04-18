Four applications have been received in the Judicial Selection Office as of 5 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2017, for the judicial vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District Court due to the retirement of the Honorable H.R. Quintero effective March 24, 2017. Finalists announced for NM 6th district bench DEMING - Four applications have been received in the Judicial Selection Office as of 5 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2017, for the judicial vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District Court due to the retirement of the Honorable H.R. Quintero effective March 24, 2017.

