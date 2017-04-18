Finalists announced for NM 6th district bench
Four applications have been received in the Judicial Selection Office as of 5 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2017, for the judicial vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District Court due to the retirement of the Honorable H.R. Quintero effective March 24, 2017.
