While prom may be over, the school year is still going strong for many students looking at the next step in their academic lives and Deming High School Senior Miguel Lopez is no exception. DHS senior grabs Daniels Fund DEMING - While prom may be over, the school year is still going strong for many students looking at the next step in their academic lives and Deming High School Senior Miguel Lopez is no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.