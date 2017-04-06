Deming's Forghedaboudit brings home pizza titles

With a taste of Italy mixed in with a New York attitude, Bob and Kim Yacone have baked a pizza pie that tantalized the palates of the International Pizza Expo held in Las Vegas Nevada in late March. Forghedaboudit brings home pizza titles DEMING - With a taste of Italy mixed in with a New York attitude, Bob and Kim Yacone have baked a pizza pie that tantalized the palates of the International Pizza Expo held in Las Vegas Nevada in late March.

