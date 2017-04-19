Comcast Cares plans clean-up detail f...

Comcast Cares plans clean-up detail for Cancer Support

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Deming Headlight

April 18, 2017 - On Saturday, April 22, more than 350 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners will "make change happen" as they volunteer to improve Deming & Luna County Cancer Support as p Comcast Cares plans clean-up detail for Cancer Support DEMING, NM - April 18, 2017 - On Saturday, April 22, more than 350 local Comcast NBCUniversal employees and their families, friends and community partners will "make change happen" as they volunteer to improve Deming & Luna County Cancer Support as p Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/04/19/comcast-cares-plans-clean-up-detail-cancer-support/100658052/ The Celebration of Life Memorial at Voiers Park is lined with memorial bricks that carry the names of loved ones who battled cancer and "Cancer Warriors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Tue John 6
News Police release statement on take down of juvenile Tue John 4
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC