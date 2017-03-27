Wind and blowing dust across NM and W...

Wind and blowing dust across NM and W TX 032817

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Grant County Beat

Winds will gust around 50 mph causing blowing dust with areas of visibility below a mile. Dangerous driving conditions are expected including along Interstate 10 near Lordsburg and Deming and also between El Paso and Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Mar 24 hippity hoppity 6
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 22 OMG 8,890
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Mar 4 Luna county 3
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Jan '17 Berenice Miranda 3
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC