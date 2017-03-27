Wind and blowing dust across NM and W TX 032817
Winds will gust around 50 mph causing blowing dust with areas of visibility below a mile. Dangerous driving conditions are expected including along Interstate 10 near Lordsburg and Deming and also between El Paso and Las Cruces.
