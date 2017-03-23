Star Buffet, Inc. Acquires Restaurant
Star Buffet, Inc. , a multi-concept restaurant operator, announced today the acquisition of The Rancher's Grill steakhouse in Deming, New Mexico. The restaurant will be integrated into the Company's StarTexas Restaurants, Inc. subsidiary.
