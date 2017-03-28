Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club turns 20
Celebrating 20 years of show and shine, the Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club is set to stage its annual car show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Luna County Courthouse Park. Smok'n Oldies turns 20 DEMING - Celebrating 20 years of show and shine, the Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club is set to stage its annual car show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Luna County Courthouse Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Mar 30
|Jackieofdemimg
|4
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Fucku
|15
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Berenice Miranda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC