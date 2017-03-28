Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club turns 20

Celebrating 20 years of show and shine, the Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club is set to stage its annual car show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Luna County Courthouse Park. Smok'n Oldies turns 20 DEMING - Celebrating 20 years of show and shine, the Smok'n Oldies Classic Car Club is set to stage its annual car show at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at the Luna County Courthouse Park.

