Say 'yes' to Si Senor
Si Senor, located at 600 N. Alma School Rd., is at the top of many lists for its delicious, authentic food. The first Si Senor Restaurant was established in 1984 in Deming, New Mexico, by Martin and Irene Castillo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|OMG
|8,890
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Mar 4
|Luna county
|3
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Fucku
|15
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Berenice Miranda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC