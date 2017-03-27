Ramblin' Rangers return to Luna Rossa
Bonnie Jo and Brad Exton have been wintering in Deming for the past three years, staying at Hidden Valley Ranch. They will be doing one more show at Luna Rossa Winery before they return to South Dakota.
