New Mexico governor rejects budget, w...

New Mexico governor rejects budget, will recalla

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

A New Mexico state budget plan from lawmakers that would shore up spending on public schools and state agencies by raising taxes and fees was resoundingly rejected on Saturday by New Mexico Gov. New Mexico governor rejects budget, will recall lawmakers SANTA FE, N.M. - A New Mexico state budget plan from lawmakers that would shore up spending on public schools and state agencies by raising taxes and fees was resoundingly rejected on Saturday by New Mexico Gov. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2n9rzub New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa, right, speakers to reporters with Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, left, and Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D- Albuquerque, center, after the end of the Legislative session on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Fri hippity hoppity 6
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 22 OMG 8,890
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Mar 4 Luna county 3
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Jan '17 Berenice Miranda 3
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC