New Mexico governor rejects budget, will recalla

A New Mexico state budget plan from lawmakers that would shore up spending on public schools and state agencies by raising taxes and fees was resoundingly rejected on Saturday by New Mexico Gov. New Mexico governor rejects budget, will recall lawmakers SANTA FE, N.M. - A New Mexico state budget plan from lawmakers that would shore up spending on public schools and state agencies by raising taxes and fees was resoundingly rejected on Saturday by New Mexico Gov. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2n9rzub New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa, right, speakers to reporters with Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, left, and Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D- Albuquerque, center, after the end of the Legislative session on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.