ISC accepts regional water plan
The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission accepted the Southwest New Mexico Regional Water Plan at the commission's monthly meeting on Thursday, after three years of development by both local stakeholders and state officials. The plan will serve as a roadmap for water policy in the region for years to come.
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|hippity hoppity
|5
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Wed
|OMG
|8,890
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Mar 4
|Luna county
|3
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb '17
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Fucku
|15
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Berenice Miranda
|3
