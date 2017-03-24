ISC accepts regional water plan

ISC accepts regional water plan

45 min ago

The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission accepted the Southwest New Mexico Regional Water Plan at the commission's monthly meeting on Thursday, after three years of development by both local stakeholders and state officials. The plan will serve as a roadmap for water policy in the region for years to come.

