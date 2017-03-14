County holds ribbon cutting for new s...

County holds ribbon cutting for new solar project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Deming Headlight

Luna County is poised to expand its alternative energy footprint with the new 25-megawatt Alta Luna Solar Project set for a ribbon cutting on Thursday. County holds ribbon cutting for new solar project DEMING - Luna County is poised to expand its alternative energy footprint with the new 25-megawatt Alta Luna Solar Project set for a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Mar 10 OMG 8,889
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Mar 4 Luna county 3
Gay guy who shot partner Feb '17 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Jan '17 Berenice Miranda 3
News 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP Jan '17 JackieofDeming 1
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC