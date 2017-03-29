Coas Books named best in New Mexico

Coas Books named best in New Mexico

Wednesday Mar 29

Coas Books was recently named one of the best new and used bookstores in the state by Realsimple.com, an online shopping and lifestyle magazine.

Deming, NM

