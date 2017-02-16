Cheryl Hain, new Western New Mexico University Director of Financial Aid, has announced a FAFSA Scholarship Night will be from 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. WNMU-Deming plans Scholarship Night DEMING - Cheryl Hain, new Western New Mexico University Director of Financial Aid, has announced a FAFSA Scholarship Night will be from 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/02/16/wnmu-deming-plans-scholarship-night/98008714/ DEMING - Cheryl Hain, new Western New Mexico University Director of Financial Aid, has announced a FAFSA Scholarship Night will be from 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the WNMU-Deming Campus in the Mimbres Valley Learning Center, 2300 E. Pine St. Hain came into her position in the middle of the 2017 spring financial aid rush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.