Students study Language Arts at WNMU-Deming Two classes graduated from the Western New Mexico University Language Institute's Domestic Program. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/02/20/students-study-language-arts-wnmu-deming/98167246/ DEMING - Two classes graduated from the Western New Mexico University Language Institute's Domestic Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.