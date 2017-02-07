Ruiz elected to DPS board

Ruiz elected to DPS board

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Deming Headlight

With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz elected to DPS board DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/02/07/ruiz-elected-dps-board/97624976/ DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz, a Deming native, ran against two other candidates for the District 2 seat which was vacated by John Sweetser in November following his win for Luna County Commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) 6 hr Bloodonhishands 52
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) 16 hr ridicUlous 8,885
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan 31 Fucku 15
Gay guy who shot partner Jan 29 jamesd1967 1
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Jan 24 Berenice Miranda 3
News 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP Jan '17 JackieofDeming 1
News KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09) Dec '16 Whitey 10
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC