New Mexico State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Luna County 020617

Around 4:30 a.m. today, New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 93 east of Deming, NM. The initial investigation indicated a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10 was traveling through a construction zone and struck a concrete barrier, disabling the vehicle.

