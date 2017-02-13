New Mexico lawmaker warns that state needs $200 million
A leading Democratic lawmaker says New Mexico may need an additional $200 million or more to address a budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year and rebuild reserves enough to protect its credit rating. Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith of Deming on Monday warned of a budget gap between $200 million and $250 million for the fiscal year starting July 1. Closing that gap would leave the state with reserves of about 4 percent of annual general fund spending.
