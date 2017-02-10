New Mexico CAP Entity hears website p...

New Mexico CAP Entity hears website proposals, hears model...

The New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity heard several people give public input at its Thursday, February 9, 2017, monthly meeting. Also on the agenda was retired professional engineer and former Interstate Stream Commission director Norm Gaume a presentation on a model developed by him and other engineers.

