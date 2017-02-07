Melodye L. Lessner
DEMING, New Mexico – Melodye Lee Presnell Lessner , 72, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at her home in Deming. Melodye was born Dec. 16, 1944, in Dixon, to Bob and Leona Presnell.
