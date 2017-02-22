Four become Court Appointed Special A...

Four become Court Appointed Special Advocates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Deming Headlight

Four new Court Appointed Special Advocates were appointed recently to be strong voices for foster children within the Sixth Judicial District Court in Deming. Four become Court Appointed Special Advocates Four new Court Appointed Special Advocates were appointed recently to be strong voices for foster children within the Sixth Judicial District Court in Deming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voiers' Park plan includes pond Mar 4 Luna county 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Feb 24 Spider 8,887
Gay guy who shot partner Feb 8 Torish 2
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Feb 7 Bloodonhishands 52
News Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09) Jan '17 Fucku 15
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Jan '17 Berenice Miranda 3
News 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP Jan '17 JackieofDeming 1
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC