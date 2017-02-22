Peppers Supermarket may have been a bit crowded Tuesday as students from the Luna County 4-H Chapter pushed shopping carts full of groceries around the store. Food for thought: Luna County 4-H shops for Healing House DEMING - Peppers Supermarket may have been a bit crowded Tuesday as students from the Luna County 4-H Chapter pushed shopping carts full of groceries around the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.