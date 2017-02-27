Expanding Your Horizons 2017
Tools of the Trade instructor Magda Ramirez, Hidalgo Medical Services family resident, tests the reflexes of Alexous Castle of Deming. In the Stitch it Up workshop, future nurses and doctors learn how to suture human skin, taught by Dr. Rachel Sonne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Feb 24
|Spider
|8,887
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb 8
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Berenice Miranda
|3
|'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP
|Jan '17
|JackieofDeming
|1
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Whitey
|10
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC