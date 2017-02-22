Deming man arrested on sex charges

Deming man arrested on sex charges

A Deming 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged with sixteen counts of criminal sexual penetration - a fourth degree felony. Deming man arrested on sex charges DEMING - A Deming 18-year-old male has been arrested and charged with sixteen counts of criminal sexual penetration - a fourth degree felony.

