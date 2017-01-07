Tremendous bottle collection on display in Hurley's Snack BarJanuary 7th, 2017
Hurley Snack Bar employees Bobbie Gil, left, and Boudica Polomski check out the bottles on display at work. Town councilor and Snack Bar owner Ed Stevens has been collecting the bottles since his family owned a bottling plant in Deming more than 30 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP
|5 hr
|JackieofDeming
|1
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Gutierrezmarin88
|47
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 2
|seventeencandles
|8,874
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec 31
|Whitey
|10
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 29
|Luna county
|5
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 24
|Jackie of Deming
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC