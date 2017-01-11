Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial

Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2im2BER DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Court Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10) Tue Berenice Miranda 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Jan 23 jim 8,877
News Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11) Jan 11 Djordan 48
News 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP Jan 7 JackieofDeming 1
News KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09) Dec 31 Whitey 10
News Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11) Dec 30 Silly 35
City of Deming - Leticia Castillo Dec 29 Luna county 5
See all Deming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deming Forum Now

Deming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Deming, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,253,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC