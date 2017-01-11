Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial
After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Tafoya found not guilty in murder trial DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Co Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2im2BER DEMING - After three days of trial proceedings the jury in the murder trial of Robert Tafoya versus the State of New Mexico reached a not guilty verdict on the charge of first degree murder shortly before noon in New Mexico Sixth Judicial District Court Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Berenice Miranda
|3
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 23
|jim
|8,877
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP
|Jan 7
|JackieofDeming
|1
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec 31
|Whitey
|10
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 29
|Luna county
|5
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC