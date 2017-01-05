Sheriff Mooradian ends battle with cancer
Sheriff Mooradian ends battle with cancer DEMING - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Luna County Sheriff Jonathan Mooradian died Thursday morning. He was 48. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2j9UskG DEMING - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Luna County Sheriff Jonathan Mooradian died Thursday morning.
