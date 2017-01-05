Sheriff Mooradian ends battle with ca...

Sheriff Mooradian ends battle with cancer

Thursday Jan 5

DEMING - After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Luna County Sheriff Jonathan Mooradian died Thursday morning. He was 48.

