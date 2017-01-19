New lawmakers express optimism about session
New lawmakers express optimism about session We tracked down five new lawmakers in the boisterous capitol and asked about their day Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k4TN4p The 2017 Legislature kicked off Tuesday at the Roundhouse, and the first order of business was Gov. Susana Martinez's state of the state address to the legislature. That speech featured many proposals the Republican governor has advocated for years - reinstating the death penalty, avoiding tax increases, holding back third graders who can't read and increased penalties for DUIs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Jan 14
|Spider
|8,875
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Djordan
|48
|'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP
|Jan 7
|JackieofDeming
|1
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec 31
|Whitey
|10
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 29
|Luna county
|5
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Dec 24
|Jackie of Deming
|2
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC