New lawmakers express optimism about session We tracked down five new lawmakers in the boisterous capitol and asked about their day Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k4TN4p The 2017 Legislature kicked off Tuesday at the Roundhouse, and the first order of business was Gov. Susana Martinez's state of the state address to the legislature. That speech featured many proposals the Republican governor has advocated for years - reinstating the death penalty, avoiding tax increases, holding back third graders who can't read and increased penalties for DUIs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.