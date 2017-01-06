'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to D...

'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP

There are 1 comment on the Deming Headlight story from Friday Jan 6, titled 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP. In it, Deming Headlight reports that:

Deming Animal Guardians , in collaboration with Jackson Galaxy Foundation, was awarded 140 cases of high-quality Wellness cat food that was delivered to DAGSHIP Rescue in December. 'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP DEMING - Deming Animal Guardians , in collaboration with Jackson Galaxy Foundation, was awarded 140 cases of high-quality Wellness cat food that was delivered to DAGSHIP Rescue in December.

JackieofDeming

United States

#1 Saturday Jan 7
How cool was that!! I am not a cat lover, but folks fix your kittys...
