Man found not guilty of murder in Deming court

Robert Tafoya, 25, was acquitted in Deming's 6th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11, of first-degree murder charges, involving the shooting death of Richard Perez in Deming in July 2015. Tafoya's attorneys presented evidence supporting Tafoya's argument of self-defense.

