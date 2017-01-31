Center provides cervical cancer screening
Center provides cervical cancer screening SANTA FE, NM - Presbyterian Medical Services - Deming Health Center has launched a Cervical Cancer Screening Initiative. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/01/31/center-provides-cervical-cancer-screening/97303520/ At right, Angie Hagan, CNP at Presbyterian Medical Services in Deming, discusses the importance of cervical cancer screenings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay guy who shot partner
|Feb 8
|Torish
|2
|Swat situation ends without injury in Dona Ana ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 7
|Bloodonhishands
|52
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Feb 7
|ridicUlous
|8,884
|Judge sentences Jeremiah Ordonez to 18-1/2 years (Mar '09)
|Jan 31
|Fucku
|15
|CHANCES program aides mothers-to-be (Oct '10)
|Jan 24
|Berenice Miranda
|3
|'My Cat From Hell' celeb donates to DAGSHIP
|Jan '17
|JackieofDeming
|1
|KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Whitey
|10
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC