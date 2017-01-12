6th Judicial District Attorney Francesca Estevez' office subject of search warrant.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2017, a search warrant was executed at the Grant County Office of the 6th Judicial District Attorney, Francesca Estevez, to locate all documents, policies, procedures, records, waivers, use agreements, including fuel purchases, mileage reports, repair payments and all correspondence, including electronic mail, relating to the use of a blue, 2015 Dodge Charger, a 6th Judicial District-owned vehicle issued to Estevez for official use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.