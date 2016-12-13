Voiers' Park plan includes pond
Plans to revitalize Voiers' "Pit" Park were unveiled Monday at the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, in the John Strand Municipal Building, 309 S. Gold St. City officials unveiled plans revamp Voiers' "Pit" Park by adding a water storage pond that could be used for recreation and leisure.
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
Why not use the 2.5 million instead to fix up and pave the streets which are full of cracks and potholes!
