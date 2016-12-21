Toys for Tots distribution site set
With one last rush of the Christmas season, the members of Deming/Luna County Toys for Tots will be collecting and distributing for the final day of the program on Thursday. Toys for Tots distribution site set DEMING - With one last rush of the Christmas season, the members of Deming/Luna County Toys for Tots will be collecting and distributing for the final day of the program on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.
Add your comments below
Deming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voiers' Park plan includes pond
|Sat
|Jackie of Deming
|2
|Happy holidays
|Dec 22
|Red or green
|1
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|car
|8,871
|Officials: Native dreamcatchers used in meth sm...
|Dec 20
|Jackie of Deming
|4
|City of Deming - Leticia Castillo
|Dec 14
|Snowbird
|2
|Presidente Garcia: 'Streets of Palomas are safe' (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|JackieofDeming
|78
|Voice of the people (May '14)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Deming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC