Newly-elected state lawmaker Candie Sweetser is slated to participate in a Job Creation Listening Tour on Friday, Dec. 16, focused on creating jobs and growing the economy. NM Rep.-elect Sweetser joins listening tour DEMING - Newly-elected state lawmaker Candie Sweetser is slated to participate in a Job Creation Listening Tour on Friday, Dec. 16, focused on creating jobs and growing the economy.

